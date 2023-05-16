Fatal fire leaves Monroe County family mourning after 2-year-old was trapped inside home

Deputies and firefighters were called around 12:50 p.m. Monday, May 15, to a home in the 1200 block of East Outer Drive in Monroe Township.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fatal fire in Monroe County has left a family mourning as their 2-year-old was trapped inside the home.

Deputies and firefighters were called around 12:50 p.m. Monday, May 15, to a home in the 1200 block of East Outer Drive in Monroe Township.

Firefighters went into the home and found the 2-year-old. The child was rushed to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital but died from the injuries.

Investigators are working to figure that out, but as the family works to recover, more first responders are chipping in to help.

The phones were ringing off the hooks at Willow Green Mobile Home Park, with many people across Metro Detroit trying to help a family that lost a two-year-old baby girl in a fire.

“The neighbors were grabbing the children, so it was awful to see this happening and to know the father was saying, ‘My babies in there, my babies in there,’ and he couldn’t do anything but wait for the fire department. It was heartbreaking,” explained Missy Sieb of Willow Green Mobile Home Park.

Sherry Buchanan lives right next door to the home that had six children inside during the time of the blaze. She says the family was a new addition to the community. Now left with nothing.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, they’re at least hoping to help the family recover from such a tragedy, already gathering donations.

“When you lose a kid, it’s hard on your heart. I hope they can overcome this. It’s going to be a long time,” said Buchanan.

For more information on donations, please call Willow Green Mobile Home Park at 734-242-7401.

Officials continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.

