SE Michigan metro parks offering free swim lessons for kids this summer

Several metro parks across Southeast Michigan will be offering free swim lessons this summer for children over the age of 5.

Beginning in June, there will be 30-45 minute lessons for children who are registered. Children will learn basic water safety skills and an introduction to swimming. All registered children will receive a swimsuit, swim cap, goggles, bag, and a towel.

Seven locations are participating this year in the free swim lesson program.

Livingston County swim lessons:

Howell-Highlander Aquatics & Fitness Center Pool, Howell

Oakland County swim lessons:

Waterford Oaks Pool, Waterford

Macomb County swim lessons:

Macomb YMCA Pool, Mt. Clemens

Washtenaw County swim lessons:

Rutherford Pool, Ypsilanti

Wayne County swim lessons:

Belle Isle Beach, Detroit

Brennan Pool, Detroit

Chandler Pool, Detroit

Swimmers will be evaluated on their first day of class and placed in one of four swim-level groups. The swim programs being taught are based on the American Red Cross curriculum.

According to Huron-Clinton Metro Parks, more than 25 people drown in Michigan every summer.

“Our biggest hope is that every single child who lives in southeast Michigan learns how to swim and will be safe in the water for their entire lives,” Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said in a statement.

Click here to register your child for the free swim lessons.