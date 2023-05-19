How to recognize signs of abusive behavior and where to find help for you, a loved one

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

DETROIT – After two disturbing domestic violence cases involving medical professionals in Metro Detroit, experts are urging loved ones to have difficult conversations.

It’s not always easy to recognize the signs of abuse. It can be challenging for some to access resources and support.

A vigil was held in Redford Thursday (May 18) night for Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson.

Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller is now in custody, accused of kidnapping the nurse from Detroit Receiving Hospital and killing the young mother.

Her death last week came just two days after Dr. Calendra Green, the beloved Oakland County Health Officer, was killed in a murder-suicide.

Police say her late husband was the shooter.

“It just breaks my heart because I really want to make sure that everyone is aware and that everybody has a chance to get away from a violent situation,” said Dr. Sharman Davenport.

Davenport is the president and CEO of Turning Point Macomb, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

“There’s been an increase in the frequency of domestic violence and the intensity, so with that, it’s important that people recognize what’s really going on,” Davenport said. “Domestic violence is pervasive, it’s dangerous, and it can be lethal.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline says there are key signs of abuse to watch out for, including:

Showing extreme jealousy

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of others

Controlling finances

Threatening to harm children or pets

“Usually, the victim is made to feel like she’s responsible for the abuse, and so it’s difficult to kind of work your way through that and recognize that no, you don’t deserve the abuse,” Davenport said.

Davenport says if you’re concerned about a loved one, talk to them privately.

“Listen to what they say, validate what they say, believe them,” Davenport said. “And I think most importantly, make sure you give them a domestic violence hotline number so that they can talk to an expert.”

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can also contact First Step Domestic & Sexual Violence Services. The 24-hour hotline is 734-722-6800 or go to their website by clicking here.