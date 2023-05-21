Westland hosts inaugural safety day event promoting car seat inspections, other resources

The city of Westland held its first-ever Kids Safety Day event at its city hall, spreading awareness by promoting car seat inspections and other resources.

Kids Safety Day took place on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community was able to learn about different ways to keep their children safe. Some activities included fire safety education, bicycle safety, infant safety, CPR and first aid, and many giveaways.

“We had an unfortunate increase in infant-related deaths, and we wanted to come up with a way that we could promote child safety within our city and the general community,” said Westland Community Officer Margaret Kelly.

Westland Fire was there handing out free smoke detectors and providing information to families like the Raymonds. “This is awesome,” said mom Jennese Raymond who attended with her five-year-old son, George. For them, today was about coming up with their own fire safety plan. “They have school plans, so it’s a good time to come up with our own plan now that he’s old enough to understand.”

The complimentary car seat safety inspections was another big draw at Kids Safety Day.

It’s why Janice Scott came out with her four-year-old grandson, George. “I had a car seat with him and wanted to make sure it was put in right. It makes me feel a little bit safer for him and myself,” said Scott.

Fortunately, her car seat checked installation checked out.

“Car seat accidents are very common, and making sure kids are riding safely is the biggest thing we can do to prevent injuries in young children,” explained Megan Sonnenberg with Safe Kids was among the many technicians checking out car seats.

They checked over 20 cars at Kids Safety Day and were happy to do so.

“I always feel so good when I see someone come in with a car seat, see something wrong with it, and to see them leave safer than when they came,” Sonnenberg.

If you missed Saturday’s event and are still interested in having an expert check over your car seat, you can locate one near you by visiting cert.safekids.org