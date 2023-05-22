Morning 4: Michigan to become 20th state to adopt red flag laws -- and other news

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan about to enact red flag laws: Here’s how they work

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to sign red flag legislation into law on Monday, adding it to other gun safety measures recently enacted in the wake of the Michigan State University shootings.

Red flag laws establish certain steps that can help keep guns out of the hands of people who are in crisis, and who pose a danger to themselves or others. As of Monday, Michigan will be one of 20 states that have some sort of red flag law in place.

Here’s how they work and why they could make a difference.

Detroit mother charged with murder after 4-year-old son dies from fentanyl

A Detroit mother has been charged with murder more than a year after her 4-year-old son died from fentanyl, officials said.

Standoff with Brighton police in Meijer parking lot ends after man is found dead

A man was found dead Sunday following a standoff with Brighton police in the parking lot of a Meijer store.

Recall Roundup: Target candles, waffle makers, mini fridges, other recalls to know from last week

We’re tracking the biggest recalls to know about from last week, including Target candles, waffle makers, allergy medicine and more.

