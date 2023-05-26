Teen charged in fatal Walled Lake hit-and-run now facing child sex crime charges

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A 19-year-old from Commerce Township, already facing serious charges for a fatal hit-and-run crash, is now also facing accusations of child sex crimes.

Gavin Kassab, 19, was already facing serious jail time for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl -- he is now facing additional charges related to sex crimes involving a child.

Kassab was taken into custody by police on Thursday at his parent’s house. The charges in this new case include aggravated child sexually abusive activity and associated computer crimes.

The hit-and-run, which took place on March 22, resulted in the death of Piper Carrothers, a 13-year-old girl. According to law enforcement, Kassab was in the passenger seat during the incident and live-streamed the police chase on social media.

---> Police seek 2 who fled 4-car crash that killed girl in Walled Lake

Five days before the fatal crash, the West Bloomfield Police Department had conducted a search of Kassab’s home, seizing his phones and computers as part of an investigation into the charges he now faces -- 10 felonies involving sexual acts with a minor.

During Friday’s proceedings, Kassab appeared in court for two separate felony arraignments.

Oakland County Prosecutor Mark Keast outlined the allegations against Kassab, stating, “The allegations are that when the defendant was 18 years old, he enticed a minor to perform a sexual act, and then he disseminated that sexual act because he videotaped it, judge, he disseminated the video.”

Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson of the West Bloomfield Police Department revealed that the victim’s family brought the case to their attention in early March, alleging that they had been harassed for several months and had received illicit photos and videos through electronic devices.

Kassab entered a not guilty plea, and the judge ordered him to be held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Detective Michael Kozemchak of West Bloomfield police testified in court stating, “Mr. Kassab has shown repeatedly through his reckless and negligent behaviors that he has zero regard for anyone else and poses a significant danger to the safety of the public.”

Following the initial court appearance, Kassab appeared before an Oakland County magistrate in Novi via Zoom, where he faced additional charges of homicide, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, and reckless driving causing death.

Magistrate Richardson increased Kassab’s current cash bond from $250,000 to $750,000, emphasizing her belief that Kassab was “absolutely, completely out of control” and “a danger to society.”

Kassab is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a total cash bond amount of $1.5 million. He is scheduled to appear in court next month to face the charges in both cases.

Related: Prosecutor wants teen driver in fatal Walled Lake hit-and-run to be tried as adult