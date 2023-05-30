Dangerous 24 hours on Metro Detroit roadways cause several serious crashes during holiday weekend

A dangerous 24 hours on Metro Detroit roadways caused several crashes during Memorial Day weekend.

Those crashes were horrible. Several lives were lost, with others forever changed. Just a reminder that we need to stay safe on the roads.

Memorial Day weekend turned out to be a dangerous one for multiple drivers behind the wheel.

The first crash occurred in sumpter township Sunday (May 28) at about 8:24 p.m. setting the bar high for the amount of catastrophe that would soon follow through.

In this instance, two women were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sumpter Road. One, unfortunately, passed away.

Several hours later, around 1:30 a.m., on Detroit’s west side, a car slammed into a building on Grand River Avenue near the Southfield Freeway after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and lost control.

Seven people were inside that Chrysler 300. The driver, Tamaya Bryant was killed after the building collapsed on top of the vehicle.

Fast forward to about 5 a.m. Sunday, a wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision on the Southfield Freeway.

Lastly, a state trooper was involved in an accident while responding to a motorcycle crash in Taylor.

The 67-year-old driver of the other vehicle pulled out of a Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road and failed to stop for the officer.

The result was the vehicle was struck and flipped by a patrol car. Thankfully both are expected to be ok.