How hazardous air quality in Michigan can impact your lungs, heart

For a few minutes on Wednesday, Detroit’s air quality was the second worst in the world.

DETROIT – For a few minutes on Wednesday, Detroit’s air quality was the second worst in the world.

Detroit was ahead of New York City and behind New Delhi in India. Conditions shifted during the day, and we’ve now dropped to 23rd.

Experts told Local 4 that this poor air quality in the area is hazardous, meaning breathing in the particulates in the air now are large enough that they can collect in your lungs in the Avioli, where the gas air exchange is made. And for those with lung or heart issues, this is a problem.

It is the Canadian forest fires that are causing the problems.

University of Michigan Environmental Health Sciences Professor Dr. Stuart Batterman said he is concerned.

“This level exceeds the relevant EPA standard by three or four times, and so that puts it into hazardous conditions,” says the professor.

And the Ann Arbor professor has advised those not to go outdoors on Wednesday unless necessary.

“Limit exposure, exercise time outdoors, particularly if they have existing conditions like asthma or cardiovascular disease,” stated Batterman.

The University of Michigan professor said if you have windows open because of the cool air, it’s not helping the inside air quality either. Keeping the windows closed is a way to make the air healthier than the outdoor air.