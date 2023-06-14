How to protect yourself and your pets from mosquitoes

As temperatures rise, encounters with mosquitoes will also rise, which can carry diseases like malaria, Zika, West Nile Virus and more.

Now that mosquitoes in Saginaw County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), Michiganders are being urged to take precautions against bites.

Eliminate or treat standing water

All mosquitoes use water to lay eggs, but different types of water attracts different types of mosquitoes, according to the CDC.

Permanent water attracts permanent-water mosquitoes which lay their eggs in places including lakes, ponds, swamps, and plants growing near them. Floodwater mosquitoes are attracted to, and lay their eggs in temporary floodwater habitats like pools and ponds created by rain or melting snow, floodplains along river banks, irrigated fields and natural containers like tree holes, rocks,

Any object that can collect water also attracts floodwater mosquitoes, including neglected swimming pools and their covers, tires, cans, outdoor-pet bowls.

If an object cannot be removed or thrown away, the CDC recommends covering the object with a lid or with a wire mesh, emptying and cleaning the object once each week, filling tree holes, and repairing cracks and gaps in septic tanks.

Protecting pets

Mosquitoes can also spread diseases like heartworm disease, according to Michigan Humane. In addition to covering or elevating standing water, pet owners can take other steps to safely prevent infection.

Pet owners should never use DEET on their pets, and should consult their veterinarian before using essential-oil-based products and citronella candles and oils around them, according to Animal Humane Society.

Instead, owners can fill their yards with pet-safe plants that repel mosquitoes like basil, catnip, lemon balm, and rosemary. While plants like lavender, citronella, and marigolds can also repel mosquitoes, these plants among others can also be harmful for pets.

Citrus juice also repels mosquitoes. Owners can check with their vet before rubbing their pet’s coat with lemon juice or making lemon juice spray to help keep the insects away.

Although geranium plants are toxic to dogs and cats, the plant’s oil and others like soybean oil are safe to apply to your pet’s coat.

Horse owners are recommended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to talk to their veterinarian about getting their horses vaccinated against West Nile Virus and other mosquito-born illnesses.

Protecting yourself and your home

Keeping doors and windows closed on cars and buildings can help keep mosquitoes out, along with installing screens on doors, windows and porches. Homeowners are also recommended to trim or remove overgrown plants that may provide cool, dark and damp areas for misquotes according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Long sleeves, pants, and long socks help protect people, and wearing light-colored clothing helps keep mosquitoes away because they are attracted to dark colors.

Adulticides -- a type of insecticide used to kill adult mosquitoes -- also do not harm people, pets or the environment when used according to product label instructions. when using them, the CDC recommends not applying more than the recommended amount or reapplying more than the instructions recommend, avoiding blooming plants, food indoors, and fruits and vegetables in gardens, and keeping people and animals out of the area until the product has dried.

