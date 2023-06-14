Morning 4: Grosse Pointe Woods neighbors want answers after 3 mysterious deaths -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Community on edge after mysterious deaths of 3 Grosse Pointe Woods pizzeria employees

Three employees at a Grosse Pointe Woods pizzeria died over the weekend, leaving residents wondering what happened.

Some were speculating it may be related to the fentanyl crisis that was plaguing many communities, but police don’t seem convinced just yet.

Clinton Township woman arrested after fleeing crash that killed 23-year-old Roseville man, police say

A Clinton Township woman is in custody after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a 23-year-old Roseville man, according to police.

Detroit Tigers provide updates on 11 players who are currently injured

The Detroit Tigers provided updates on 11 players who are currently on the injured list, including star outfielder Riley Greene and starting pitchers Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Fire seriously damages Kerby’s Koney Island in Southfield

A fire broke out inside a Kerby’s Koney Island restaurant in Southfield early Wednesday morning, significantly damaging the building’s interior.

