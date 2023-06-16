Morning 4: Weather officials to determine if tornado caused damage in Monroe County community -- and other news

Neighbors said what came through a very narrow path in the Woodland Beach Association was a tornado.

National Weather Service to determine if tornado touched down in Monroe County

Officials with the National Weather Service were set to visit Monroe County on Friday to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down Thursday night.

3 arrested after 50-minute police chase through Warren, Detroit, Harper Woods

Three people were arrested after a 50-minute police chase that started in Warren, went through Detroit, and ended in Harper Woods.

Oakland County jury finds daughter guilty of killing father with chemical drain cleaner

A jury on Thursday found an Oakland County teenager guilty of throwing chemical drain cleaner on her father while he slept in 2021, ultimately killing him.

Detroit parents face charges after 6-year-old finds gun, shoots infant half-brother in face

A Detroit couple are facing charges after a 6-year-old boy found a handgun inside their home and shot his infant half-brother in the face, officials said.

