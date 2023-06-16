Oakland County jury finds daughter guilty of killing father with chemical drain cleaner

Megan Imirowicz was convicted on June 15, 2023, of throwing lye on her father, which ultimately killed him.

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury on Thursday found an Oakland County teenager guilty of throwing chemical drain cleaner on her father while he slept in 2021, ultimately killing him.

Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township, was convicted on Thursday, June 16, in connection with her father’s death. Officials say Imirowicz threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father on Oct. 1, 2021, which caused severe chemical burns on his body.

Imirowicz reportedly created a dangerous mixture with the drain cleaner, and the water catalyzed the chemical reaction and caused the burns. The then-18-year-old left her father home alone while he was unconscious with burns all over his body.

A neighbor later found the father on the couch. He had chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities.

The father was hospitalized for five months after the incident and was on life support after suffering complications from the chemical burns. Five months later, he died from his injuries on March 6, 2022 -- three days after he was removed from life support, officials said.

According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Imirowicz “lashed out in anger” when she threw the lye on her father.

Imirowicz was convicted Thursday on charges of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death, and domestic violence. The first charge is a felony punishable by life in prison and/or a fine of up to $40,000, while the domestic violence charge is a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

Imirowicz is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.