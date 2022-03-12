Oakland County teen accused of burning father with chemicals faces homicide charges after his death

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County teenager is now facing homicide charges after her dad died from injuries he sustained when police say she threw Lye drain cleaner and water on him.

Police said the assault happened on Oct. 1, 2021, at a home in Groveland Township. The father died from his wounds in March of this year.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township, is accused of creating a dangerous mixture with the drain cleaner, throwing it on her father and leaving him unconscious with burns all over his body. The water catalyzed the chemical reaction and caused the burns.

Police said Imirowicz left her father unconscious and alone at home. He was later found by a neighbor and had burns all over his body.

He was transported to the Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities. Police said they found Lye powder on the couch, where the man had been found.

Imirowicz was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence. Imirowicz has been out on bond.

She has since been located and will be held at the Oakland County Jail until she goes to court on homicide charges.

