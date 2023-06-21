Morning 4: Michigan parents speak about suicide of teen son targeted in sextortion scheme -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Extended interview: Parents speak about teen son’s suicide in Michigan sextortion case

The parents of Jordan DeMay, a Michigan teenager who died by suicide while being blackmailed by three Nigerian men with a nude photograph, spoke to Local 4 about their son and the dangers of social media.

Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be, though it offered a glimmer of hope for those lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning.

Man walks up to trooper at Taylor gas pump, says he shot girlfriend; woman found dead at motel

A man walked up to a state trooper at a gas pump in Taylor and said he had shot his girlfriend, who was later found dead in a motel room.

Eastpointe man accused of killing brother, tampering with evidence, lying to police

An Eastpointe man is accused of killing his brother at their home and then tampering with evidence and lying to police officers.

