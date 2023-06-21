Troy driver linked to Macomb County dealership arrested after 7-year-old girl struck on bicycle

TROY, Mich. – A Troy driver linked to a car dealership in Macomb County has been arrested for striking a 7-year-old girl while she crossed the road on her bicycle, officials said.

The collision happened at 10:51 a.m. May 13 near the intersection of Silverstone Drive and Dryden Road in Troy.

Police said Raed Yousef Abdalla, 27, of Troy, struck the girl while she crossed the street on her bicycle. She broke her femur and pelvis and had severe cuts, police said.

Investigators found the car that struck the girl at a Roseville used car dealership about 45 minutes after the crash, they said. Residents in the Troy neighborhood said the car was familiar to the area.

After weeks of investigating, officers learned that Abdalla had a connection to the Roseville dealership. He was arrested Monday, June 19, by Dearborn police at a family member’s house.

Abdalla was arraigned Tuesday at 52-4 District Court on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing serious injury.

He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.