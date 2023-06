A 17-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in Detroit on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Friday (June 23) at 1:50 p.m. in the 15700 block of Wabash Street.

Officials say the unknown suspect fired shots outside the location, striking her while she was inside her home.

EMS transported the teen to a Metro Detroit hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.