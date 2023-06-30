Morning 4: New law banning cellphone use while driving takes effect Friday in Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s new hands-free driving law takes effect today: What drivers should know

A new law making it illegal to hold or use a cellphone while driving in Michigan is taking effect on Friday, June 30.

Drivers can get pulled over and ticketed if they are caught holding or using a cellphone for any reason, whether it’s to make a call, send a text, scroll social media, etc. Prior to the new rules, it was illegal to text while driving in Michigan -- but that rule was established years ago, when cellphone use and their capabilities were much different.

Here’s what drivers should know.

Metro Detroit air quality still poor Friday but shows improvement as wildfires persist

Air quality in Metro Detroit is expected to improve over the weekend, but it still ranked among the worst in the country, and on Earth, as of Friday morning.

Like other parts of the U.S., the region continues to be affected by wildfire smoke moving in from Canada. Detroit had the worst air quality of any city in the country early on Friday, June 30, according to IQAir, but that appeared to improve some throughout the morning.

Learn more here.

Machine gun found in teen’s pant leg after graduation event at Michigan high school

Officials said they found a machine gun in the pant leg of a teenager who attended a graduation event at a Michigan high school.

Read the report here.

Woman killed, at least 2 injured in 3-car rush hour crash in Canton Township

A woman was killed and at least two others were injured in a three-car crash during rush hour near a busy intersection in Canton Township.

Read more here.

Weather: Tracking more rain chances Friday as smoky haze lingers in Metro Detroit