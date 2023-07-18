Morning 4: Police find man, woman dead from gunshot wounds in Shelby Township house -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman, man found shot to death inside Shelby Township home, shocking neighbors

A woman and a man were found dead inside a Shelby Township home, and police are investigating the circumstances as suspicious.

The discovery was made the morning of Monday, July 17. Shelby Township police found a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man dead in a home on Whispering Oak Lane, in the area of 25 Mile and Jewell roads.

Troopers kill Michigan murder suspect as he turned gun toward passenger, police say

State troopers killed a Michigan murder suspect as he turned a gun toward the passenger in his car while cornered by police, officials said.

No winner in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

Couple gives Local 4 rare glimpse of what Boblo Island looks like now

When people talk about Boblo Island, it’s often about the memories of visiting the amusement park or the boat rides to the island.

The island is now owned by a Amico, a Windsor-based development construction company. It is now known as Bois Blanc Island, a privately owned island that contains 150 homes, with 220 more coming soon.

