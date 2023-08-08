$5K reward offered for info in deadly 2016 Southfield hit-and-run crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on the border of Oak Park and Southfield nearly 7 years ago is still seeking justice.

James Ruby is described as a “colorful character” and a “collector of friendship.” He never owned a cellphone and hadn’t been to the movies in years. His family said he was a great storyteller who loved helping others and was a strong man of faith.

Ruby was struck at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2016, in the area of Greenfield and W. 11 Mile roads in Southfield, Michigan. He was crossing Greenfield Road from the east to the westside, just south of 11Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle going south.

According to Crime Stoppers, the driver did stop briefly but did not stay at the scene long enough for police to arrive. The vehicle is described as a burgundy sedan that has a handicapped license plate and may have front-end damage.

Ruby died a few days after the crash.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Call in a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or submit a tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.