FAA investigating after jet catches fire, crashes amid Thunder Over Michigan air show

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Federal authorities are investigating the sudden crashing of a vintage fighter jet that was performing Sunday at an air show in Wayne County.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine why a MiG-23 jet crashed amid the Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport. At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, the Soviet-era fighter plane was performing in the show when it suddenly fell from the sky, its crew members safely ejecting seconds before.

Photos and videos captured by air show spectators showed the front of the jet on fire as the pilot and a “backseater” crew member ejected from the plane. Moments later, the aircraft crashed into a vacant golf course before sliding and coming to rest in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Videos showed fire and billowing smoke coming from downed plane. Officials said no one on the ground was injured, but the fire did burn the apartment building and damage unoccupied cars in the parking lot.

The pilot and crew member were not believed to be seriously injured in the incident. After parachuting to the ground, they were both taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials report.

The cause of the crash was still unknown as of Monday morning.

The two-day air show came to an early end on Sunday, with spectators asked to leave after the plane went down. It was the 25th annual Thunder Over Michigan air show, which is hosted by the Yankee Air Museum.

