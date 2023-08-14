Live stream: Authorities give update on jet crash that shocked Michigan air show

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Monday on their investigation into the Sunday crashing of a fighter jet that was performing in a Michigan air show.

The NTSB has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration to find out what caused a MiG-23 fighter jet to crash during the Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the aircraft could be seen catching fire before falling from the sky.

After crashing into a vacant golf course, the plane slid and came to a rest in the parking lot of an apartment building. Officials said the fire from the plane “singed” the apartment building, and damaged several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

No injures were reported from the crash.

The person piloting the aircraft and a crew member were able to safely eject from the plane before it went down. The two parachuted down to Belleville Lake, and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The MiG-23 aircraft is a Soviet-era fighter plane that was described by officials as a “demonstration plane.” It was performing at the 25th annual Thunder Over Michigan air show, which is hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The two-day air show came to an early end on Sunday, with spectators asked to leave after the plane went down.