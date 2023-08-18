Oakland County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was shot and killed by an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy after a struggle and a car crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were dispatched to a complaint about a Dodge Charger blocking a driveway before 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, on Roselawn Street in Pontiac.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 5:45 a.m. and the vehicle was still running, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy approached the driver’s side and another approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials said the deputy on the driver’s side could see that the vehicle was in park, the man inside was sleeping, and the door was unlocked.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy opened the door to wake the man up and noticed a gun next to the driver. The deputy grabbed the gun and placed it on the roof of the vehicle. The deputy told the man to place his hands behind his back.

The deputy on the passenger side of the vehicle opened the passenger door and partially entered the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said that the man was “resisting being detained and non-compliant with directions.” The man put the car in gear and accelerated, crashing into a patrol car, a curb, and then a street sign. The deputy on the passenger side of the vehicle was partially hanging out of the car, according to officials.

The deputy on the passenger side opened fire on the man. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was also transported to a hospital where they are being treated.

Police said the man who was killed had been released from prison on parole in June and was not supposed to have a gun.

The gun was identified as a Glock .45 caliber with an extended magazine loaded with 17 live roads. The sheriff’s office said it had been stolen out of Atlanta.