Morning 4: Confirmed rabies cases in Michigan, massive citywide garage sale -- and other news

Michigan has confirmed 30 rabies cases this year

There have been 30 confirmed cases of rabies in Michigan so far this year.

That data is as of Friday, Aug. 18. Twenty of those cases were in bats, nine were in skunks, and one case involved a stray cat.

Rabies has been detected in Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Bay, Clinton, Barry, Ingham, St. Joseph, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, and Lenawee counties.

St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale with 800+ sellers begins Saturday

A citywide garage sale will take place this weekend in St. Clair Shores, and 820 houses are expected to participate.

The St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20.

A large number of sellers will be set up at the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena parking lot at 20000 Stephens Road.

Your guide to the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday, August 19. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

Scammers target family of 7 who suffered devastating fire

A family of seven that was trying their best to recover after suffering a devastating fire on Detroit’s west side now deals with scammers stealing what people have tried to donate to help.

The family of 7 lost their home back in February. This family is still struggling, and it is sad to see people trying to capitalize on their hardships.

“We definitely need like a header and things of that nature so we can have some support so the kids can go back to their rooms instead of being in the living rooms,” said Khahil Bankston. “We still don’t have a bathroom, you know? So we just make it work right now, you know, as best as we can, but we are definitely in need of help,” said Khalil Bankston.

