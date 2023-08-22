Ferndale bouncer accused of throwing customer out of bar, leaving him unconscious at hospital

FERNDALE, Mich. – A Ferndale bouncer is accused of throwing a customer out of a bar, leaving him unconscious for weeks at the hospital.

Officials said a 28-year-old Oak Park man was thrown out of The Bosco Bar on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale at 1:18 a.m. July 29.

Reginald Burks, 38, of Warren, is accused of injuring the man, who was removed for bothering other customers, according to authorities.

A witness called 911 and told police that someone had hit their head hard while being thrown out of the bar. When officials arrived, they found the Oak Park man lying unconscious in the alley behind the bar, they said.

Burks told police that he and the customer had both fallen down three steps while he was escorting the man out, according to authorities.

Four days later, a Ferndale investigator went to the hospital, but the Oak Park man was still unconscious. He has a traumatic brain injury, officials said.

Oakland County prosecutors granted a warrant for Burks on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and he was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Friday while being pulled over for speeding on East 9 Mile Road.

Burks said the Oak Park man ignored a request to leave the bar and swing at Burks several times. Burks denied putting his hands on the other man’s neck or throwing him down the stairs.

He is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, which is a 10-year felony. Bond was set at $25,000, or 10%.

The next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 31.