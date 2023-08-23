Morning 4: Tracking rounds of potentially severe storms in Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

We’ll have decreasing clouds throughout the day before thunderstorms develop this evening into tonight. There is still uncertainty where exactly these thunderstorms will fire off, as they will be multicellular and scattered in nature.

Storms that do develop will likely develop rapidly and bring flooding potential with torrential rainfall. The region is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday. Storms could also be severe on Thursday.

Click here to read the full forecast, or watch the video forecast below.

---> Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run of Warren boy, 14, who was reported missing

The driver accused of fatally hitting a 14-year-old Warren boy last week and then fleeing the scene was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Read more here.

Livonia police arrest 4 in abduction of newborn twins

Police in Livonia confirmed Tuesday they have arrested four people in connection with the abduction of a set of 14-day-old twins.

See the story here.

Texas woman ‘thankful to be alive’ after spear goes through her windshield

An investigation is underway in Texas after a woman said someone threw a spear through her windshield.

Read the report here.

Big boost could be coming to Michigan with reintroduction of film, TV incentives

It could be lights, camera, action all over again in Michigan after another go at bringing film and TV incentives has been introduced in Lansing with at least some bipartisan support.

See more here.