National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton Township

Damage caused by severe storms in Canton Township on Aug. 25, 2023.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton Township Thursday night.

The tornado produced 80 mph winds and touched down just north of the Pheasant Run Golf Club. The tornado tracked southeast and crossed numerous roads. It dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge.

The tornado touched down at 10:19 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and ended at 10:21 p.m. The tornado is estimated to have a path of 1.7 miles and a maximum width of 200 yards.

The National Weather Service said dozens of trees were downed and uprooted. When the tornado reached Sheldon Road, trees were sheared and a hardwood tree fell onto a house.

Canton Township officials said the Heritage Park Splash Playground will be closed for the remainder of the season due to damage from storms. The south pavilions are also closed.

