Belleville police believe Main Street double shooting, crash tied to stolen vehicle pursuit

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – Belleville police are investigating a double shooting that resulted in a car crash. The crime scene stretched on Main Street from Third to Fifth streets.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31) night, police said.

Egan’s Pub, located on Main Street, was just about to close.

John Winter, the owner of the Egan’s, said his daughter helped one of the two gunshot victims until EMS arrived.

“My daughter was a hero,” said Winter. “I don’t think he would have made it if it wasn’t for her.”

Winter said a man, woman, baby, and toddler were riding in the car.

The man and woman were the only ones hurt, he said.

“(The man) was lying on the ground,” Winter said. “He was conscious. He said he didn’t know who shot him. He didn’t see anything. We were trying to keep him awake.”

Both victims were taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators blocked off a stretch of Main Street for hours and put down a sea of evidence markers on the ground while they investigated.

“I hope they get whoever did this, and they pay for what they have done,” said resident Ken Leskie.

They were wrapping up an evening of celebration at Egan’s Pub when the shooting and crash happened.

“Three of my kids were in there, and we had a couple of other kids from my son’s football team in there and all the coaches from Belleville, it could have been disastrous,” Winter said.

Police pursued a stolen vehicle that they believe was involved in the shooting Thursday night, but the suspects got away.

More: Belleville police believe Main Street shooting tied to stolen vehicle pursuit

Main Street was closed Thursday night into Friday morning due to the investigation. View our real-time traffic map here.