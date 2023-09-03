Mother says 9-year-old son ran home after stranger approached him at Farmington Hills bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy said a stranger approached him at a bus stop in Farmington Hills.

The boy said the man approached him at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at a bus stop near the intersection of Branchaster Road and Elsworth Street in Farmington Hills.

The boy said the stranger pulled up and asked him to get into his truck, and told him that he’d give him a ride home. The boy told his mother that he screamed “no” and ran straight home.

“I didn’t expect for it to happen to me you know because we try to train them up, but it can happen to anyone,” the child’s mother said

The boy’s mother said she received a call from her husband, who was panicking because their child wasn’t there and it was 20 minutes after when the bus was supposed to be there. When her husband got home, their son was already home.

“He said that someone had stopped him around the corner and asked him could he get in the car and take him home and immediately was like ‘no’ screamed and he just ran as fast as he could to the house,” the boy’s mother said.

The man has been described as a younger white man who was wearing a baseball hat. He was driving a white pickup truck with black handles.

Police said they would be increasing patrols at all bus stops and will work with the Farmington Public School District to address safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-26110.

