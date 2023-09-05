Lack of air conditioning keeps kids out of class in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The school day ended just before noon at Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science on Detroit’s west side, impacting Renee Couch’s workday.

“I had to leave work, come pick her up, drop her off at the sitter’s, and get back to work,” said Couch.

Due to the heat, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) shortened Tuesday’s school day by three hours at all schools.

Indoor temperatures at some schools climbed to over 90 degrees, according to a DPSCD spokesperson.

Some parents had to rely on relatives to help with pickup and childcare.

“I’m a grandfather,” said Thomas Strong. “I’m retired. I am helping with my grandkids because they need help because (their parents) have to work.”

Only 20% of DPSCD buildings have air conditioning.

“I grew up in Detroit,” said parent Sandra Schocklin. “We didn’t have air conditioning. It’s 2023. It’s just terrible. I do believe other kids have air conditioning, and our kids deserve it as well.”

Detroit students were not the only ones impacted by the heat.

Pontiac Public School students had a half-day on the first day of a new school year.

Southfield Public School students didn’t have classes on what was supposed to be their first day back.

All three districts said they’re upgrading their facilities to keep students in school on hot days, but the process will take years.

DPSCD officials said students will be dismissed early on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.

