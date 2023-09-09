UAW strike looms before Thursday’s deadline as deal is not reached with any Detroit Three automaker

The current offers from the Detroit Three vary, but all include pay increases between 10% and 14.5%, plus various extras like lump sum payments and bonuses. UAW President Shawn Fain did a rundown for his membership, telling them why he's saying the amount isn't enough.

There’s no deal with any Detroit Three automaker per the UAW.

On Friday (Sept. 8) night, UAW President Shawn Fain labeled his trash can “Detroit 3 Proposals”.

Fain went over what the current offers on the table look like via Facebook Live.

The highlights include 10% wage increases at Ford and GM, plus multiple bonuses.

Stellantis offered up a 14.5% wage increase.

“A 14.5% increase over four years is deeply inadequate,” said Fain. “It doesn’t make up for inflation, it doesn’t make up for decades of falling wages, and it doesn’t reflect the massive profits we’ve generated for the company.”

All the automakers shot down Fain’s 32-hour work week, 40+% raises, retiree benefit bump, return to pensions, and ending the tiered wage system.

The automakers did budge on the years needed to get to full scale.

The current contract expires on Thursday (Sept. 14) at 11:59 p.m. Fain has repeatedly said that is a hard deadline for the union.

He warned if no deals are in place by Thursday, there will be a strike, potentially against all three automakers.

“Stand up, be ready to stand up for yourselves, for your families and your communities,” Fain said.

