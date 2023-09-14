Morning 4: Everything we know as UAW strike deadline approaches-- and more stories

A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford demands that even the UAW's president has called audacious are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

UAW strike likely as Big Three contracts expire today

The long-anticipated day has arrived: Contracts between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s Big Three were set to expire by the end of Thursday, and new deals had not yet been made to replace the old ones. Unless the parties come to an agreement before the 11:59 p.m. deadline, autoworkers are expected to start striking at a small number of factories.

UAW president Shawn Fain said it is still possible that all 146,000 UAW members could walk out, but the union will begin by striking at a limited number of plants. This would be the first time in the union’s history that it struck at all three companies at the same time. The Big Three are General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis.

Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding

Delta Air Lines passengers who have long enjoyed access to free meals, alcohol and a quiet place to relax before their flight are in for some major cutbacks in coming years.

The Atlanta-based airline said it plans to cap the number of entries to its Sky Clubs starting Feb. 1, 2025 for holders of the American Express Platinum Card as well as the Delta Reserve American Express Card. Those holding the Platinum Card will be allowed six visits per year, while the Delta Reserve Card holders will get 10 annual visits.

Eighth-grade girl hit by car while walking to school in Madison Heights

An eighth-grade student was struck by a car Thursday morning while she was walking to school in Madison Heights.

Officials said the girl was on her way to John Page Middle School when she was hit in the area of 12 Mile Road and Milton Avenue, which is about a half-mile southeast of the school.

Police and medical officials were called to the scene, and the student is receiving care. Information about the severity of her injuries was not revealed.

Macomb County family speaks out after crash that killed pregnant wife, injured husband

A family’s life was changed in an instant after a teenager reportedly lost control during a high-speed chase. A pregnant woman was killed and her husband is now dealing with a severe brain injury. The teen was charged with murder.

Dr. Peter Gumma said he’ll never forget hearing the news that his cousin Norman, his pregnant wife Faith, and their 2-year-old were in a horrific collision just blocks from home. They were returning from a birthday party when they were struck by a teen driver reportedly fleeing police.

