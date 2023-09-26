Morning 4: President Biden visiting UAW picket lines in Wayne County in unprecedented move -- and other news

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Biden to join UAW’s picket line Tuesday amid Michigan visit, likely making history

U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to visit Wayne County on Tuesday to speak with autoworkers striking against Detroit’s Big Three automakers. It’s likely to be the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever joined the picket lines of a labor strike.

Read more here.

David Spade calls Dan Campbell ‘a human biker bar’ in hilarious Detroit Lions segment

There’s nothing better than a joke that’s both funny and true, and that’s exactly what David Spade delivered during a pregame segment about Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions this weekend.

See more here.

VIDEO: Chippewa Valley Band drumline helps with adorable Homecoming proposal

The Chippewa Valley Band drumline helped pull off a great Homecoming proposal during the 3rd quarter of a game vs. Dakota High School.

Watch the video here.

Dearborn partners with Google, ACCESS to offer free career training to 500 residents

The city of Dearborn has announced a new partnership to offer free career training and advancement to hundreds of residents.

Learn more here.

Weather: Isolated showers continue as Metro Detroit temps dip for 1st week of fall