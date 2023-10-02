Morning 4: Are the Detroit Lions 1 of the best teams in the conference? -- and other news

Alim McNeill #54 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a defensive stop against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Detroit Lions come out of Week 4 a clear division favorite, 1 of best teams in NFC

We’re almost a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and not only do the Detroit Lions look like the clear favorite to win their division, they might be one of the best teams in the conference.

Detroit block where car hit child on bike sees crashes often, neighbors say

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike on Detroit’s east side. Neighbors say that intersection can be dangerous.

Best Bar Bracket: Vote for your favorite Metro Detroit spots in Round 1

When you’re in the mood for impressive craft cocktails, an interesting environment, and an indulgent experience, which Metro Detroit bar do you go to?

There are bars of all shapes and styles in the area, but when it comes to stylish cocktail bars, a handful of them really stand out above the rest -- and we’re pitting them against one another in our latest bracket challenge.

Ron Hilliard: Why this winter will be extra hard after losing my mom

Autumn anxiety. The alarm goes off. Press snooze or wait for the next alarm to sound. Does this sound like you?

As the late-year seasons change, and it becomes cooler with less daylight, it seems that I go through more alarms before hopping out of bed. And it only gets worse in the winter.

Despite being born during the winter in Detroit, the persistent cloud cover and cold can take a toll on me -- and this time around, I am prepared for it to be more intense for me.

