Seniors detail escape from massive apartment fire in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Hundreds of seniors in Southgate are without a place to live following a large fire Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at the Southgate Meadows Apartment Complex, located on Allen Road.

First responders encountered heavy smoke and a large fire, but with the assistance of multiple police and fire agencies, the flames were extinguished. The complex sustained significant structural and water damage.

Officials said there are currently no deaths, but nine people had been hospitalized and multiple people were treated at the scene for their injuries. Five people have already been discharged.

“I was in there sleeping. They called me to take me somewhere, so I got up and left here,” recalled Bobby Copely. “God was looking after me.”

Nine cats have been recovered.

A secondary search of the building by the Southgate Fire Department has been complicated by the structural integrity of the complex.

Authorities are working with the Red Cross on short-term housing and other essential needs. Residents displaced by the fire can contact the Red Cross directly at 1-800-733-2767.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southgate Senior Center, located at 14700 Reaume Parkway. Officials are asking donations be limited to clothing, toiletries and personal hygiene items.