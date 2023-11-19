Here are the top news stories from this week | Nov. 13-19

Here is a quick roundup of some of the top stories from this week that we think you should know about.

If sign-stealing leaks were meant to push Harbaugh out of Michigan, that plan might have backfired

Don’t look now, but if the sign-stealing leaks were supposed to push Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan, that plan might have backfired.

We still don’t know, officially, where the information about Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing operation came from, or how the evidence was discovered. But what we do know is it was leaked very strategically to the media, after the program won back-to-back Big Ten titles, before the most important games of the season, and while U of M was reportedly discussing an extension with Harbaugh.

Read the full story here.

Firefighters attacked amid rush to help 2 trapped in SUV that crashed into Detroit building

Firefighters were attacked by a crowd early Monday morning while they were attempting to rescue two people trapped in a SUV that crashed into a building in Detroit.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, a GMC Terrain crashed into a building in the area of 7 Mile Road and Terrell Avenue, just east of Van Dyke Avenue. Police said the man driving the SUV was killed in the severe crash, which nearly obliterated the vehicle and created significant debris scattered around the building.

Read the full story here.

Joe Buck says Detroit Lions have most underrated player in NFL

One of the world’s top sports broadcasters believes the Detroit Lions have the most underrated player in the NFL.

That player is quarterback Jared Goff. Play-by-play analyst Joe Buck was answering questions from fans on Twitter when someone asked him about the most underrated player.

Read the full report here.

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum faces possible demolition in Farmington Hills

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum -- the locally-famous Farmington Hills spot for arcade games, pinball and some uniquely odd coin-operated machines -- is looking at an uncertain future.

Recent development plans for the strip mall at Orchard Lake and 14 Mile would demolish Marvin’s and put a Meijer in its place.

Read the full report here.

Michigan Amtrak train derailment causes trip cancellations Friday

An Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago was derailed Thursday after crashing into a vehicle blocking the tracks, causing some travel disruptions Friday.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Amtrak’s Wolverine Train 355 crashed into a vehicle that was “obstructing the tracks near New Buffalo” in Southwest Michigan while en route to Chicago, officials said. The impact caused the train to derail, but the train did not fall over.

Read the full report here.

Search efforts underway for Michigan woman who went missing while hiking in California

Search efforts are still underway for a traveling nurse from Michigan who is believed to have gone missing while on a hike in California.

Ann Herford, 66, has been missing since Wednesday, Nov, 15, and was last seen on the Arnold Rim Trail in Calaveras County, California.

Read the full report here.

Self-inflicted wounds by Maryland helps Michigan football cheat defeat in historic fashion

A plethora of self-inflicted wounds by the Maryland Terrapins helped the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines cheat defeat while becoming the first football program in of any kind to reach the 1,000th-win milestone.

Michigan (11-0) went into College Park on Saturday (Nov. 18) amidst all of the outside noise and defeated the Terrapins 31-24 to remain undefeated at 11-0 by the hair on their chinny chin chin, but it was a collaborative effort by the “We-fence” that led the men in maize to victory.

Read the full report here.