Emotions run high as Detroit family addresses man responsible for mother’s death

DETROIT – The family of a woman who was shot and killed during a carjacking on Detroit’s west side faced the man responsible for her death in court Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Bradley Thurman reached a plea deal in the death of Tracie Golden. The healthcare worker and mother stopped at a party store on the night of Dec. 28, 2022 and as she walked toward her SUV, Thurman reportedly shot her in the stomach, stole her keys and other valuables and drove off in her car. He was 19 years old at the time.

Golden was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital, the same hospital she worked at, where she died from her injuries.

Thurman was arrested weeks later.

In court, Golden’s daughter delivered an emotional message to the man who killed her mother.

“You don’t have the courage to look at me, yet you killed my mother,” Bianca Alexander said. “This man deserves no mercy.”

Thurman never made eye contact with the family as he learned he’d spend the next 28-50 years in prison for second-degree murder.

“I see how my wife was done,” said John Golden. “No chance. No nothing, just point blank walked up and shot over $13 and a Dodge Journey.”

The family said the crime was senseless and tore two families apart.

“She will never see me graduate college, meet my children, be at my wedding,” Alexander said. “All of that was taken from me.”

The judge ultimately accepted the plea deal and agreed it would spare the family the anguish of a trial, but he made it clear that he believed the prison term could be more severe. The family agreed.

“The only thing I can honestly say to you, him and everybody in here: I’m glad y’all got him before I did,” John Golden told the courtroom.

Thurman decided not to speak at the hearing. He has the right to appeal.

On top of his 28-year minimum prison sentence, he is expected to pay court fees and fines.