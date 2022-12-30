Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect

DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car.

Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

Tracie Golden was leaving a store and walking to her vehicle when she was killed. Police said first responders rushed her to a local hospital but she had been shot in the chest and did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Tracie Golden before revealing a handgun.

The suspect stole the keys to Tracie Golden’s vehicle, other valuables and fled the scene of the shooting in her charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The vehicle was recovered Thursday at the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store -- it is unclear if the crimes are connected.

“Not for a Dodge Journey. She would have given up the keys, the wallet. Anything,” her husband John Golden said.

Tracie Golden worked as a respiratory therapist at Sinai Grace hospital.

“A whirlwind right now. A nonstop whirlwind,” John Golden said. “They automatically saw it was Tracie that they were rushing into surgery.”

The suspect was armed with a handgun and was wearing a black jacket, gloves and dark-colored shoes, according to police.

“I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us. We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community,” Detroit Police Chief James White said. “This suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer.”

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

