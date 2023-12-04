Morning 4: These Michigan cities are some of the best winter travel spots, survey says -- and other news

Reid Kauzer, 4, plays with the snow while visiting Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3 Michigan cities ranked among most underrated winter travel destinations

Michigan has it all -- lakes, four seasons, sand dunes, expansive forests -- but we also have a bit of winter wonderland.

A new set of rankings by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com sought to highlight the most underrated winter getaways for families. After surveying more than 3,000 travelers, they compiled their list, and it includes three cities in Michigan, including one in the top ten.

Learn more here.

Oxford shooting: Timeline of events leading up to shooter’s sentencing

More than two years ago, an Oxford High School student brought a gun to school and murdered four students and injured seven other people.

The shooter’s sentencing hearing begins this week. We’re breaking down what happened after the shooting with a timeline of major events.

See more here.

Here’s where the Lions land in updated NFC playoff picture

The Detroit Lions are closing in on securing their first playoff berth since 2016.

With a win on Sunday in New Orleans, the Lions find themselves sitting pretty atop the NFC North, and tied for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the 49ers currently ahead in tiebreakers.

Read the report here.

New video shows Cedar Point’s ‘boldest’ roller coaster launching in 2024

Cedar Point offered an update on construction of their new roller coaster debuting next year.

See the report here.