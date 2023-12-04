38º
Morning 4: These Michigan cities are some of the best winter travel spots, survey says -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Dec. 4, 2023

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Reid Kauzer, 4, plays with the snow while visiting Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3 Michigan cities ranked among most underrated winter travel destinations

Michigan has it all -- lakes, four seasons, sand dunes, expansive forests -- but we also have a bit of winter wonderland.

A new set of rankings by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com sought to highlight the most underrated winter getaways for families. After surveying more than 3,000 travelers, they compiled their list, and it includes three cities in Michigan, including one in the top ten.

Oxford shooting: Timeline of events leading up to shooter’s sentencing

More than two years ago, an Oxford High School student brought a gun to school and murdered four students and injured seven other people.

The shooter’s sentencing hearing begins this week. We’re breaking down what happened after the shooting with a timeline of major events.

Here’s where the Lions land in updated NFC playoff picture

The Detroit Lions are closing in on securing their first playoff berth since 2016.

With a win on Sunday in New Orleans, the Lions find themselves sitting pretty atop the NFC North, and tied for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the 49ers currently ahead in tiebreakers.

New video shows Cedar Point’s ‘boldest’ roller coaster launching in 2024

Cedar Point offered an update on construction of their new roller coaster debuting next year.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

