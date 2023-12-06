Michigan DNR wants input on future of Belle Isle Boathouse

DETROIT – What to do with the Belle Isle Boat Club?

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is exploring options but wants the public’s input for the process.

The DNR is asking people to comment or question on the the future of the boathouse, setting a deadline of December 31.

To weigh in, click here. Below is the statement from the DNR:

“The DNR is reviewing options for the deteriorated Belle Isle Boathouse, located on the Detroit River at Belle Isle Park, and is inviting the public to learn about those options and submit their questions or comments. Please submit questions or comments via this online form though Dec. 31.

Comments will be reviewed and a summary of answers to common questions will be posted on this webpage by Jan. 5. The DNR expects to make a decision regarding the future of the boathouse by early 2024.”

Since 1902, the Belle Isle Boat Club -- formerly known as the Detroit Boat Club -- has been a major part of the community. Unfortunately, it’s been sitting inoperable for over a year now.

“It’s in a great location. The building has incredible potential. It’s great incredible history for the city of Detroit,” said Detroiter Greg Bowman.

“I have strong emotions about it not being used. It’s been a big part of my life,” said Allan Baur.

“I’m sure there would be limits to the use of it,” said Bowman.

DNR Urban District Supervisor Tom Bissett says although no decisions have been made, the first option is demolition. But the second option could be renovating the building for a pretty steep price.

“We talk about complete restoration, but we have to present the financial situation as it is and what that means for each one,” Bissett explained.

Renovating would be around $54 million or more. The last option would be going neither route and persevering the place until an easier decision can be made down the line.

“We’ve also talked about Moth-Balling the building so that no further degradation occurs,” Bissett added.

“That would probably be a good thing until somebody can come up with $54M to rehab it and I think it would be a great draw” Bowman insisted.

“It would cost so much money to refurbish and everything else. They could probably invest that money into another location here on the island,” Allan insisted.