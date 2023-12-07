Holly Parent Teacher Organization Treasurer charged with embezzlement, larceny

A Holly Parent Teacher Organization Treasurer has been charged with embezzlement and larceny.

The charge occurred on Wednesday (Dec. 6) inside the 52/2 District Court in Clarkston, Michigan, where Angela Marie Wallace, 53, received one count of embezzlement by agent or trustee, a five-year felony, and one alternate count of larceny by conversion, which is also a five-year felony.

On Oct. 3, officials say the Holly Police Department was contacted by the Holly Elementary School PTO president, who reported suspicious banking activity by Wallace, who had served as treasurer since 2020.

Due to the concerns of the 53-year-old, the PTO Board held a meeting on Oct. 2 where they voted to remove her. Officials say she was angry about the removal.

Police say the investigation revealed that on Oct. 3, Wallace went to the back that held the account, presented herself with authority and acting in her former capacity, and advised the bank employee that she wished to close the account on behalf of the PTO organization.

After the closure of all funds, a check was issued to Wallace for several thousand dollars.

The Holly Elementary PTO is a licensed non-profit organization that is privately run by parents and staff but is not aligned formally with Holly area schools, so the funding was derived from parents/students’ fundraising activity to provide additional, non-school funding equipment and activities for Holly Elementary students.

The PTO account is separate from any Holly area schools funding or accounts.

Officials say they submitted their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges after their investigation.

Bond for Wallace was set at $5,000 with the next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.