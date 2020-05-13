Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – The Macomb County executive is pushing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to ease up her stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is unhappy with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, saying her reopening plan didn’t tell anyone anything and urging her to ease up on the stay-at-home order.

Hackel said he has been hearing from many businesses in Macomb County. He said Michigan was originally trying to flatten the curve, but now the goal post has moved to something he doesn’t even recognize.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit late Tuesday morning in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m., the Blue Angels flew from Sutton Lake, over Detroit, around Sterling Heights and then landed at the Detroit Metro Airport.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 48,021 as of Monday, including 4,674 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 47,552 confirmed cases and 4,584 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

A massive budget shortfall could mean as much as a 25% cut in the classroom.

The dire assessment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could turn into a harsh reality come next school year. The timing is only making the situation worse.

Camp Mirage, a summer camp in Plymouth, has cancelled their 2020 summer camp season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“If we were able to open, we wouldn’t be able to provide an experience that resembles summer camp,” director Cara Trost said.

When it can reopen, the casino floor at MGM will look very different. Every other slot machine will be placed out of service.

In areas where machines are closer than six feet apart, the chairs will be removed.

The number of players allowed at each table will also be reduced, and plexiglass barriers will be set up at tables where social distancing isn’t possible.

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

