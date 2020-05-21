Flood destroys auto museum, scatters cars across Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. – Tim Evans is looking for his Pontiac Fieros.

“These were all locked down the flood took them all out," Evans said.

READ: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

Evans’ famous Fiero collection is now scattered all over the village of Sanford

Fieros Forever, an automotive shop and museum located on Saginaw Road, housed 13 Pontiac Fieros.

“It’s a Fiero fix up place," Evans said. "We love the Fiero.”

Late Tuesday, the Tittabawasee River began to rise and neighbors jumped in to help Evans move his cars.

“We had them all up on main and later found them floating down the road," said Delores Porte, Sanford Village President. “We pulled them out of the water, then they got flooded anyway.”

“While we were still doing that is when the dam broke up there," Evans said. "We had just a few minutes to get out of here.”

Evans was able to flee in one of the Fieros.

“I did. We left. I went around the block and I had just put the battery in," Evans said.

MORE FLOOD COVERAGE: