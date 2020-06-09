LIVE STREAM: Michigan officials provide update on flooding aftermath in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will host a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to provide an update on the aftermath of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures and subsequent flooding in Mid-Michigan last month.

Nessel will be joined by the director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Liesl Clark and the director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Dan Eichinger.

The briefing comes almost three weeks after nearly 11,000 mid-Michigan residents evacuated their homes due to a massive flooding emergency caused by breaches in the Edenville and Sanford dams. The flood damaged countless homes, businesses and roads in central Michigan.

The Local 4 Defenders found Boyce Hydro, the company that owns the 96-year-old dam, recently issued a statement saying in part it was “under pressure” to "raise the level "of water at Wixom Lake a month before the dam failed but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy denied ever pressuring the owner to raise water levels, but they did approve it.

In a document from February, the state agency did authorize the company to “raise the Wixom Lake level to normal summer pool elevation” during the “spring of 2020”

EGLE told Local 4 that approval came with conditions as the state agency was concerned about the company lowering water levels in the winter, damaging natural resources.

