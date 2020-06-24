Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 24, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,630 as of Tuesday, including 5,864 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 221 new confirmed cases and 11 additional deaths. Monday’s total was 61,409 confirmed cases and 5,853 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to remain flat in Michigan. Hospitalizations are up slightly the past two days -- see the data here. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,200 as of Monday.

RELATED: Michigan reports slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed to Local 4 that the rest of the state won’t be moving to phase five of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan this week.

Click here to read about what it takes to get to phase five of the reopening plan.

“My hope was to do it this week, (but) we’re not going to do it this week,” Whitmer told WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick. “We’re not in a position to do that yet. We’ve got to get more data, because we are concerned.”

A spokesperson from Whitmer’s office said a move to phase five could still happen by July 4. They are continuing to monitor the data.

Six of the state’s eight regions -- divided up in Whitmer’s reopening plan -- are in phase four, or “Improving.” Only the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region are in phase five.