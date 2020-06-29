Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 29, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,261 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,911 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries on Saturday. That is up from 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries reported the prior weekend. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,000 as of Thursday, June 25. At it’s peak in April, the state reported 30,300 active cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus news:

Sunday’s update represents an increase of 252 confirmed cases and 4 additional deaths.

New cases and deaths have seen a slight bump after remaining mostly flat throughout June in Michigan. The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.

Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in recent days.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.

Signing with five other leading congressional Republicans who sit on the House Subcommittee on the coronavirus, they demanded answers about why the state ignored advice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which warned not to release COVID patients into long-term care.

Officials in Grosse Pointe Park expressed concern over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“Everybody was feeling good about the situation,” said city councilperson Aimée Fluitt. “And then on Wednesday, we had two more cases.”

A new wave of COVID-19 appeared and the Wayne County Health Department said there are a few dozen recent cases making its way through the Grosse Pointe communities.

“Then on Friday yesterday, we had 12 Market Park cases, so that was a 25% increase in our cases just in one day,” Fluitt said. “So, in the last four days we’ve gone from 48 cases to 68 cases.”

Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall as the state waits for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to release her own guidelines.

The Republican arm of the ‘Return To Learn’ plan pledged an appropriation of $1 billion, ostensibly to stop the bloodletting of frightened, desperate school distracts that have seven days to turn in budgets and are opting for worst-case scenarios with layoffs.

They proposed a $1.3 billion plan to help K-12 schools reopen during the pandemic, saying districts should have flexibility to start when they want and to offer remote instruction as an alternative if necessary.

