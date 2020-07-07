77ºF

Michigan

How to find ZIP code, city coronavirus case data in Michigan

Detroit ZIP code COVID-19 case data as of July 6, 2020.
DETROIT – Many counties are now offering ZIP code level COVID-19 data around the state of Michigan.

As coronavirus data becomes more available, counties and cities are enhancing their COVID-19 data dashboards to offer a more detailed look at where cases are being reported.

Some have been offering ZIP code data for months, including the city of Detroit and Oakland County. Here’s a list of links to local dashboards to find more detailed data:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 66,171 as of Monday, including 5,975 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents an increase of 295 confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 65,876 confirmed cases and 5,972 deaths. The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 906,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million cases reported across the country. More than 130,000 have died in the U.S.

