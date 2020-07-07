How to find ZIP code, city coronavirus case data in Michigan

DETROIT – Many counties are now offering ZIP code level COVID-19 data around the state of Michigan.
As coronavirus data becomes more available, counties and cities are enhancing their COVID-19 data dashboards to offer a more detailed look at where cases are being reported.
Some have been offering ZIP code data for months, including the city of Detroit and Oakland County. Here’s a list of links to local dashboards to find more detailed data:
- City of Detroit dashboard
- Genesee County dashboard (city breakdown)
- Ingham County dashboard
- Kalamazoo County dashboard
- Kent County dashboard (city breakdown)
- Livingston County dashboard
- Oakland County ZIP code dashboard
- Macomb County dashboard (city breakdown)
- Mid-Michigan dashboard (Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties)
- Monroe County dashboard
- Sanilac County website (downloadable ZIP map)
- St. Clair County dashboard (no ZIP or city breakdown)
- Washtenaw County dashboard
- Wayne County dashboard (city breakdown)
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 66,171 as of Monday, including 5,975 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents an increase of 295 confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 65,876 confirmed cases and 5,972 deaths. The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 906,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million cases reported across the country. More than 130,000 have died in the U.S.
