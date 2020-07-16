Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 16, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,197 as of Wednesday, including 6,085 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 891 new confirmed cases and an additional four deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 70,306 confirmed cases and 6,081 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 10,200 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4 -- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 456 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

July 9 -- 446 new cases

July 10 -- 612 new cases

July 11 -- 653 new cases

July 12 -- 390 new cases

July 13 -- 384 new cases

July 14 -- 584 new cases

July 15 -- 891 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: