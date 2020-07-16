Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 16, 2020

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 71,197; Death toll now at 6,085
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,197 as of Wednesday, including 6,085 deaths, state officials report.
Wednesday’s update represents 891 new confirmed cases and an additional four deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 70,306 confirmed cases and 6,081 total deaths.
New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.
Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 10,200 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.
- Michigan will have to return to phase 3 of reopening plan if COVID-19 spike continues, Whitmer says
- Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls from residents reporting others not wearing masks
- Health officials: Ingham County COVID-19 cases may be tied to recent travel
- Protesters block Detroit schools bus garage on first morning of in-person summer classes
- A look at how Eastern Michigan University is preparing campus for fall return amid pandemic
- How to buy the right mask for protection from the coronavirus
- Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
- Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths; City-by-city breakdown
- Pool and playground coronavirus safety: Here’s what to know
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:
- July 1 -- 262 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4 -- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 456 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
- July 9 -- 446 new cases
- July 10 -- 612 new cases
- July 11 -- 653 new cases
- July 12 -- 390 new cases
- July 13 -- 384 new cases
- July 14 -- 584 new cases
- July 15 -- 891 new cases
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data
- View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- Dr. Frank McGeorge: How researchers can track the way a virus circulates
- TRUTH INDEX: Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful? -- No, and here’s why