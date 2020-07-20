74ºF

Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 20, 2020

483 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan COVID-19 data through July 19, 2020.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 73,663 as of Sunday, including 6,119 deaths, state officials report.

On Saturday the state reported a total of 55,162 recoveries. Just last weekend the state reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,900 as of Saturday.

Sunday’s update represents 483 new cases and an additional 2 deaths. Saturday’s totals were 73,180 confirmed cases and 6,117 total deaths.

New Today

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

  • July 1 -- 262 new cases
  • July 2 -- 543 new cases
  • July 3 -- 460 new cases
  • July 4 -- 398 new cases
  • July 5 -- 343 new cases
  • July 6 -- 295 new cases
  • July 7 -- 456 new cases
  • July 8 -- 610 new cases
  • July 9 -- 446 new cases
  • July 10 -- 612 new cases
  • July 11 -- 653 new cases
  • July 12 -- 390 new cases
  • July 13 -- 384 new cases
  • July 14 -- 584 new cases
  • July 15 -- 891 new cases
  • July 16 -- 645 new cases
  • July 17 -- 660 new cases
  • July 18 -- 678 new cases
  • July 19 -- 483 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

