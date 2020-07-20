Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 20, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 73,663 as of Sunday, including 6,119 deaths, state officials report.

On Saturday the state reported a total of 55,162 recoveries. Just last weekend the state reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,900 as of Saturday.

Sunday’s update represents 483 new cases and an additional 2 deaths. Saturday’s totals were 73,180 confirmed cases and 6,117 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4 -- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 456 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

July 9 -- 446 new cases

July 10 -- 612 new cases

July 11 -- 653 new cases

July 12 -- 390 new cases

July 13 -- 384 new cases

July 14 -- 584 new cases

July 15 -- 891 new cases

July 16 -- 645 new cases

July 17 -- 660 new cases

July 18 -- 678 new cases

July 19 -- 483 new cases

