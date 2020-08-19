Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 19, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 93,662 as of Tuesday, including 6,340 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 477 new cases and 15 additional deaths, seven as a result of a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 93,185 cases and 6,325 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,400 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 701 on Tuesday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hinted at gyms possibly opening back up at limited capacity.

“I would like to get some people back in the gyms. We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve got the protocol to keep people safe,” Whitmer said.

As of right now, having gyms move their members outside is only temporary, so the governor is hoping to find a more permanent solution.

“When you’re breathing heavily, that’s is one of the more dangerous factors around the spread of COVID, when you’re in closed quarters and inside. So we would have to have some very serious and tight protocol around it. But we are working with the industry,” Whitmer said.

Michigan State University is asking undergraduate students who planned to live on campus to stay home and take their classes remotely due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Any classes that were in person or hybrid will be transitioned for remote learning. There will be exceptions for colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine as well as all graduate programs.

“As president of Michigan State University, it is my ultimate responsibility to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. That has been my guiding principle since I arrived at this great university last year, and even more so since the coronavirus pandemic turned our lives upside down,” president Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. said.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail signed an emergency order on Tuesday that restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people in the city of East Lansing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The state of Michigan currently restricts indoor public gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people under Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Vail’s new emergency order is specific to East Lansing -- which is home to thousands of college students who attend Michigan State University (MSU).

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 898 new cases

Aug. 9 -- 514 new cases

Aug. 10 -- 557 new cases

Aug. 11 -- 796 new cases

Aug. 12 -- 515 new cases

Aug. 13 -- 1,121 new cases

Aug. 14 -- 748 new cases

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 4 -- 7 new deaths (5 of which are from vital records)

Aug. 5 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 6 -- 26 new deaths (17 from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 10 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 12 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 13 -- 16 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Aug. 14 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!