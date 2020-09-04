74ºF

Michigan

Sanford Lake residents optimistic things will return to normal

The village of Sanford was hardest hit by flooding in mid-Michigan in May

LANSING, Mich. – Labor Day Weekend on Sanford Lake is typically filled with boats and people having fun on the water.

After May’s dam failures emptied the lake, many residents are left wondering how long it’ll take to come back.

Residents are still hopeful things will return to normal.

The state ordered Boyce Hydro -- the owners of the dams -- to make emergency repairs Tuesday, but since the company filed for bankruptcy, the state will likely be forced to foot the bill.

